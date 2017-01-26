Macomb County road crew members shocked by high power line

(WXYZ) - Five Macomb County work crew members were shocked by a high power line on Thursday in Armada.

According to the Armada fire chief, the crew members were in Macomb County trucks on Armada Center Rd. just west of North Ave. on Thursday morning.

Five people of the six-person crew came into contact with the overhead line. One person was seriously injured after suffering a heart attack and taken to the hospital. The four others were evaluated at the scene by paramedics.

We're told the one person taken to the hospital was in critical condition.