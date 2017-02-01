MagicBus Detroit rolling out new routes with upcoming I-75 construction closure

(WXYZ) - A crowd-sourced shuttle service that recently launched in Detroit is rolling out more routes as the big I-75 construction closure begins this weekend.

MagicBus Detroit is offering a new kind of travel experience for getting people to and from work.

The company runs commuter shuttles that pick people up near their homes and drop them off at the office.

Riders just book ahead using their phones or computers.They’ll then be sent details of the pickup location where they can hop on the WiFi-equipped bus.

Users can also track the MagicBus shuttle with the company's app.

Starting next Monday, MagicBus has announced it will be running new daily routes from Wyandotte, Riverview, Trenton, Southgate, Lincoln Park and Ecorse to downtown Detroit.

The founder and CEO of MagicBus, Chris UpJohn, says the fare is usually around the price of what it would cost for gas and parking.

MagicBus is letting WXYZ viewers try out a free round trip on the commuter shuttles.

You can check the full routes and sign up for a ride here.

If you don't see a route that works for you, people are encouraged to start campaigns with friends and neighbors to encourage new additions.