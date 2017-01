DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and DDOT officials are expected to make an announcement today regarding a major expansion to bus service in the city.

The expanded service is expected to include new 24 hour and direct routes.

It would be the second expansion in less than 6 months and the second phase of a major expansion project, which was announced in September.

Today's announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m., at the Rosa Parks Transit Center on Cass Avenue, north of Michigan Avenue.