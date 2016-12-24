MALL HOURS AND DEALS: Metro Detroit malls open, but closing early on Christmas Eve

(WXYZ) - If you still need to pick up that perfect gift, you may still have a little time. Stores are open and some have all sorts of deals.

Metro Detroit malls are still open, but they'll be closing early. We've collected their operating hours for Christmas Eve below.

Southland 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Oakland 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Great Lakes Crossing 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Briarwood 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Partridge Creek 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Somerset Collection 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Eastland 8:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Fairlane Towne Center 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lakeside 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Laurel Park Place 7:00 to 6:00 p.m.

12 Oaks 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westland 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is important to note, these are the hours for the malls. Individual store hours may vary.

Many stores have deals that run through Christmas Eve. You can view special holiday ads from all major retailers here.