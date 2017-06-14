Man armed with butcher knives now in custody after barricading himself in metro Detroit apartment

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - 6:51 a.m.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

6:30 a.m.

Police say the barricaded man is 38 years old.

He reportedly broke into his parents' apartment at Roma Valley Apartments in Shelby Township armed with multiple "butcher knives" around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man has made threats toward himself and officers on the scene. He also threatened to light the building on fire, according to police.

People are urged to stay away from the area at this time.

6:18 a.m.

Shelby Township police are asking people to avoid the area of 22 Mile and Shelby Road.

5:45 a.m.

Shelby Township police say there is an ongoing police situation at the Roma Valley Apartments on Shelby Road near 22 Mile this morning.

According to police, a man suffering from possible mental health issues is armed with butcher knives and doing damage to an apartment in the complex.

People in nearby units are being evacuated.

At this point, no one has been injured.

Michigan State Police is being called in to assist.

