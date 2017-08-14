Man arraigned in murder of Pontiac teen

(WXYZ) Pontiac, MI - In a Pontiac courtroom today, Ashton Greenhouse facing charges in the murder of Aniya Edwards.



Her murder was unsolved when we profiled her family's plea for answers in November of last year.



It was August 2016 when the 19-year-old was visiting friends in Pontiac, a car slowly rolling up, and masked men opening fire on her group of friends.



Aniya was killed. Investigators say she was completely innocent.



"She was only 19, she was such a sweet person," her grandmother said today after court.



The suspect in this case is facing multiple charges including pre-meditated murder. He is facing life without parole.

