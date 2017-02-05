Man accused of breaking into Harrison Township home twice in two days

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a Harrison Township home twice in two days while the homeowner was out of town.

Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the home and rifling through items. Homeowner Joy Vauris said the man stole some of her valuables, including jewelry.

"There is no excuse for this," Vauris said. "We've never had a problem at our complex."

In the video, the suspect is seen looking into the surveillance camera mounted on the wall. He then lights what appears to be a cigarette inside her home.

"This is just a nightmare," Vauris added. "Nobody should have to deal with anything like this, and I hope they catch him."

Vauris said the break-ins happened on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.