Man carjacked on Detroit's east side, stolen Mercedes later found crashed

1:32 PM, Jan 3, 2017
Man carjacked on Detroit's east side, his Mercedes later found crashed

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was carjacked on the city's east side near Chalmers and Glenfield.  

Police say the man was driving a 2000 silver Mercedes when he was approached. 

The suspect(s) reportedly made him strip down to his shorts and stole his car.

The man was able to get to a nearby party store and call police. 

His Mercedes was later found wrecked at Gratiot and Hazelridge after the suspect(s) crashed into a police. 

