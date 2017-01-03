Man carjacked on Detroit's east side, stolen Mercedes later found crashed

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was carjacked on the city's east side near Chalmers and Glenfield.

Police say the man was driving a 2000 silver Mercedes when he was approached.

The suspect(s) reportedly made him strip down to his shorts and stole his car.

The man was able to get to a nearby party store and call police.

His Mercedes was later found wrecked at Gratiot and Hazelridge after the suspect(s) crashed into a police.