Man carjacked on Detroit's east side, stolen Mercedes later found crashed

Man carjacked on Detroit's east side, his Mercedes later found crashed
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was carjacked on the city's east side near Chalmers and Glenfield.
Police say the man was driving a 2000 silver Mercedes when he was approached.
The suspect(s) reportedly made him strip down to his shorts and stole his car.
The man was able to get to a nearby party store and call police.
His Mercedes was later found wrecked at Gratiot and Hazelridge after the suspect(s) crashed into a police.