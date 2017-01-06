Man charged for impersonating a police officer in White Lake

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - White Lake Township Police say a man has been charged for impersonating a police officer.

According to police, a woman shopping at a Meijer on New Year's Eve noticed a Ford F-150 parked in the lot with its lights on when she walked in and out.

After leaving the Meijer, she started to drive away when she saw red and blue lights behind her. She believed she was being stopped by a police officer and began pulling over.

She told police she looked out her rear-view mirror and saw a man approaching with a white baseball hat, white shirt and blue jeans.

As he approached, she rolled down her window and believed the man was drunk. She asked if he was a cop to which he responded, "yes."

That's when police say the man grabbed her arm. She pulled away and the man said, "do I need to get my gun? What are you going to do, shoot me?" to which she responded, no, I'm not going to shoot you.

The woman told police he walked back to his vehicle and she drove off. The man allegedly followed her to her house, but when she told him she called 911, she drove off.

White Lake police officers observed the man's truck at a home and arrested the 34-year-old Commerce Township resident, identified as Mark Taylor.

He was charged with False Personation of a Police Officer and Driving While License Suspended. He was arraigned and released on a $5,000 bond.