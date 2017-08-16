Man charged in sword slashing, sexual assault of women in Monroe County

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 58-year-old LaSalle Township man was charged with multiple felonies after police said he slashed a woman in the face with a sword and sexually assaulted another woman.

Eddie Skellett is being held without bond for the attack on two women Monday morning.

According to deputies, Skellett invited two women to his home, one 55 years old the other 45 years old, around 4:30 a.m.

They showed up, and within five minutes of being at the home, he attacked the 55-year-old woman with a sword, causing a significant cut to her face. She fled to a nearby neighbor's home to call 911.

Deputies also say the 45-year-old was sexually assaulted before she could flee to a different neighbor’s home.

Multiple deputies responded to the home and saw Skellett driving away. They gave chase for a short time before he crashed into a tree. They arrested him without further incident.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo and underwent emergency surgery for the cut on her face. She is in stable condition.

The suspect is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Records indicate that Skellett has a history of criminal sexual conduct.

