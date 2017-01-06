Man charged with beating woman to death expected in court

(WXYZ) - The man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in an abandoned parking structure in Highland Park is expected to be formally charged on Friday morning.

The man will face a judge for the first time in the beating death. The victim's family tells us the man arrested is her boyfriend.

We can't release his name until he is formally charged and that is expected to happen Friday morning.

The body of 44-year-old Treashell Spears was found Monday, badly beaten inside of an old Highland Park parking structure.

Her family tells us she was studying to be an electrical engineer. They say the man she loved in the person police have in custody. We're told she previously tried to break up with him after he had hurt her before.

It is believed she was killed on New Year's Eve and she was found dressed up.