Man charged with sexually assaulting young family member in Taylor

Man charged with assaulting young family member in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man was formally charged today on accusations of assaulting a young family member in Taylor.
Investigators say he attacked the child in a room and attempted to rape them.
He also admitted to choking the family member, saying his goal was to first get the child unconscious before sexually assaulting them.
He's charged with three felonies each -- carrying a maximum of life in prison.