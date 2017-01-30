Man convicted of killing 12-year-old Detroit girl in 1996 will get a new trial

(WXYZ) - A Detroit man convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl more than 20 years ago will get a new trial after his conviction was overturned based on new evidence.

Lamarr Monson was convicted of second-degree murder and has been in prison since 1997.

The Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School has been working to get a new trial for Monson.

Law students and professors have said there is new evidence, including the fingerprint of another man on a bloody toilet tank lid, and another witness with crucial information has apparently stepped forward.

Police say Monson confessed to stabbing Christina Brown. But attorney Caitlin Plummer of the Innocence Clinic said that the confession was "wildly inaccurate."

The clinic says the cause of death in 1996 was a massive head injury, and it points to the porcelain toilet tank lid found near the body.

Right now, his court hearing is still underway and we are waiting to find out if he will get bond.