Man driving Maserati arraigned on charges in deadly drunk driving crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man driving a Maserati was arraigned on charges in the deadly drunk driving crash in Bloomfield Township earlier this week.

Gregory Belkin, 43, was charged with second degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death in the crash on Tuesday night.

Belkin is a Petty Officer 2nd Class in the US Coast Guard, assigned to the Coast Guard Detroit Sector.

Belkin was allegedly driving the 2014 Maserati eastbound on Square Lake Rd. around 9 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2009 Subaru Legacy. The Subaru was pushed off the road and into the barrier fence. Rhonda Williams, 53, was killed in the crash.

He was allegedly talking on his phone and had dropped it. In court, police said he reached down to pick up his phone and looked up right before the crash.

Investigators say the Maserati was going at nearly 100 mph after impact. A preliminary blood test showed his blood-alcohol level was .26, more than three times the legal limit.

He also has a prior DUI offense on his record.

"If I don't deny bond on this case which would one would I do it on," the judge said before

The Coast Guard is cooperating with the investigation.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family members of the victim,” said Capt. Scott LeMasters, commander of Sector Detroit, in a statement. “The Coast Guard is an organization committed to helping others and saving lives, and driving under the influence goes against our core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty."