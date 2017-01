DETROIT (WXYZ) - One person is dead after a house fire on Detroit’s west side.

Crews were called to the 15000 block of Princeton around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. The captain at the scene tells us four people, including a child, were in the home at the time of the fire.

Three people were able to escape, but a 25-year-old man was trapped in the basement and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are at the scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.