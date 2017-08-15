Man killed, woman critically injured in Detroit drive-by shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a man was killed and a woman injured after a drive-by shooting while they sat in their car early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man in his 30s and the 36-year-old woman were sitting in a silver Chrysler at a traffic light near Hubbell and Outer Dr. on the city's west side. It happened just after 3 a.m.

Someone pulled up to them and opened fire, killing the man. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Right now, it's not clear who the suspects are, but police say a burgundy Mazda was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.