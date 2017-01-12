Man shot, killed over shared love interest on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side.



According to initial information, it appears the shooting is linked to a lover’s quarrel — an old boyfriend shooting a Detroit woman’s new boyfriend after he showed up at the woman’s home early Thursday morning.



A 43-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a home along the 15-thousand block of Ilene Street.



Police tell 7 Action News that the suspect is in custody and the gun was recovered. No information is immediately available about the handgun that was used, police could not say whether it was legally purchased or not.



As for the woman who was inside the home, police said she was uninjured in the attack.



Details about how the shooting played out are still being investigated. The lone witness to how the situation played out is a 36-year-old woman who lives in the home.