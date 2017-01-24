WATCH LIVE: Man to be sentenced in death of 12-year-old girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Wayne County man responsible for a crash that killed a Sumpter Township girl will learn his fate today.

Charles Cahill Jr is scheduled to go before a judge to be sentenced.

Police say Cahill was drunk when he slammed into the back of a vehicle stopped at Martinsville and Willis roads, in July.

Victoria Mack, 12, was badly hurt in the wreck and died several days later from her injuries.

Cahill had 12 drunk driving convictions on his record prior to the crash that killed Mack.

In November, he pleaded guilty to several charges including second degree murder.