DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify the man wanted for trashing a BP gas station on the city's west side.

Police say the incident happened at 5:05 p.m. on January 24 at the gas station in the 18500 block of W. Seven Mile.

The man reportedly walked in and demanded free stuff. When he was told he wasn't going to get anything free, police say the man knocked over a rack filled with baked goods.

Police say the suspect also kicked the door open when employees tried to lock him inside.

The suspect is described as a black male about 25-30 years old. He was wearing a red/black hat, black sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes at the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.