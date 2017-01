(WXYZ) - The driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Bloomfield Township earlier this week could be charged as soon as today.

Police say the 43-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Maserati and driving too fast when he slammed into another vehicle Tuesday night.



A 53-year-old woman was killed in the crash that happened on Square Lake Road between Telegraph and Lasher.

Police believe the Maserati driver may have also been drinking.