DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - MDOT is closing A big section of I-75 this weekend, for construction work, that will last throughout the year. The area stretches from Detroit to Downriver.

75 southbound will close Saturday morning, and southbound traffic will be detoured to 96 westbound, to 275 southbound, and to to 75 southbound in Monroe.

MDOT says the exact 75 southbound closure location will be between Springwells, in Detroit, and re-entry at Northline/Allen Rd, in Taylor/Southgate through 2017.

In 2018, the closure will extend to Telegraph/Sibley in Taylor/Riverview.

Local traffic should use M-85/Fort St, Jefferson, Dix, or 94 west or US-12/Michigan Ave.

You can find more information on the project at 75RougeRiver.com.