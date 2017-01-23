Medical transport van involved in deadly crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a medical transport van was involved in a fatal crash on Monday morning near Gilchrist and McNichols in Detroit.

McNichols has reopened after being closed for hours.

The driver of the van, Will Redd, says a driver of an SUV following along next to him caused the crash.

"The car on the side of me, when we got to this area by this liquor store, decided to make a u-turn. I hit him," said Redd.

Redd was transporting a 61-year-old woman to an early dialysis appointment when the crash occurred.

Redd says he was able to pull her out after the crash, but police say she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after suffering from breathing problems following the accident.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was on his way to a business that had just been broken into when the accident happened.

He is now in custody.

This story is still developing, stay with wxyz.com for updates.