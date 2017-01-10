Men charged in Detroit robbery and assault of 911 dispatcher

Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Four men are facing armed robbery charges for allegedly assaulting a 911 dispatcher and stealing her belongings in early January.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Lathyas Sutton, 17; Bennie Robinson, 18; and 17-year-old Marquise Goodman are expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on the charges.
Prosecutors say the four are accused of assaulting and robbing a 48-year-old Detroit Police Department 911 dispatcher while she was getting to work on Lyndon Street on January 3 around 10:57 p.m.
Hawkins, who is 16, will be tried as an adult on a later day, according to prosecutors.