Men charged in Detroit robbery and assault of 911 dispatcher

11:19 AM, Jan 10, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Four men are facing armed robbery charges for allegedly assaulting a 911 dispatcher and stealing her belongings in early January.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Lathyas Sutton, 17; Bennie Robinson, 18; and 17-year-old Marquise Goodman are expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on the charges. 

Prosecutors say the four are accused of assaulting and robbing a 48-year-old Detroit Police Department 911 dispatcher while she was getting to work on Lyndon Street on January 3 around 10:57 p.m.

Hawkins, who is 16, will be tried as an adult on a later day, according to prosecutors. 

