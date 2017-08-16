Metro Detroit man busted driving on suspended license 71 times cuts plea deal

(WXYZ) - A man busted driving on a suspended license 71 times cut a plea deal in court on Tuesday morning.

Rafael Acosta showed little remorse in the Livonia courtroom for breaking the law by driving behind the wheel more than 71 times. Still, prosecutors chose to let him plea to a first time offense and dismiss him driving without registered plates.

The judge asked the 33-year-old if he knew it was illegal to drive with a suspended license, to which Acosta replied, "yeah."

Dashcam footage near Plymouth and Merriman showed hi behind the wheel earlier this year.

"There's no excuse. I shouldn't have been driving. I had to drive that day but I'm not driving now," he said.

His record shows an egregious history of violations, including speeding and running lights. Now, he's looking at 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Several Michigan lawmakers are working on a tougher law to address the issue of suspended drivers in Michigan.