Metro Detroit man sentenced for pointing gun at kids over Trump sign

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - An Allen Park man was sentenced to probation after he pointed a gun at kids he say destroyed a Donald Trump sign in his yard in October.

According to police, Michael Kubek, 56, accused six kids, ages 12 to 14 years old, of damaging the political sign in his front yard. When police arrived, they found the juveniles sitting in the grass with Kubek standing over them, cursing and yelling.

The kids told police that Kubek had chased them and pulled out a gun, pointing at them. They said he ordered them to sit on the ground while he called police.

When police questioned him, he admitted he pulled his gun out and pointed it at them, saying it was unloaded and still in the holster. He just wanted to scare the kids.

When officers took his gun, it was unloaded and in the holster.

Kubek was charged with six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony firearm. He pled guilty and the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.