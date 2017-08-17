Metro Detroit party store remembers Elvis on 40th anniversary of death

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - On August 16, 1977, the world lost a legend. Elvis Presley may be gone but devoted fans continue to honor him.

That includes a party store owner in White Lake called Graceland Wine Shoppe.

"Here we celebrate him everyday," said owner Dave Sharrak. "It's all about Elvis in here."

He can't help falling love with this icon.

Dave has been a fan of the King since he came to this country at the age of 16. Dave listened to his music to help him with his English.

"'Welcome to My World'. When I listened to it. I'm like, 'What a great voice.' And that was my obsession."

Dave religiously buys Elvis memorabilia. He has so much stuff, he can't fit all in the store.

"I ran out of room. The only way I have go to the ceiling almost!"

He believes he's spent about $40,000. It all about the King, from the food he sells.

"We have the Memphis salad, we have the Graceland heart stopper, we have our number one is the King gyro."

He almost named his son Elvis. "But my wife is like, 'No I just can't have that.'"

It's safe to say Elvis has not left his building.