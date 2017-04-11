Metro Detroit traffic: Check out these construction updates before you hit the road

(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:

Detroit

Closed due to road construction

I-75 SB between Springwells Stand Northline Rd

Scheduled through November 2018 - Traffic can detour I-94 WB to I-275 SB to I-75



West Bloomfield

Closed due to road construction

Maple Rd EB between Farmington Rd and Orchard Lake Rd

Traffic can detour by using 14 mile Rd. or Drake NB to Walnut Lake Rd. EB to Orchard Lake Rd. SB and back to Maple. This project is scheduled until the end of July.

Livonia

Water main break impacting all lanes of Merriman near 5 Mile



Fraser

Closed due to a huge sink hole15 Mile Rd Both EB/WB between Hayes Rd and Hidden Pine Dr

This closure is until further notice. Please try another mile road instead.

Wayne County

Caution: Flooding on SB I-75 Chrysler ramp to I-75 Fisher