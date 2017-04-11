Metro Detroit traffic: Check out these construction updates before you hit the road

(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:
Detroit
Closed due to road construction
I-75 SB between Springwells Stand Northline Rd
Scheduled through November 2018 - Traffic can detour I-94 WB to I-275 SB to I-75
West Bloomfield
Closed due to road construction
Maple Rd EB between Farmington Rd and Orchard Lake Rd
Traffic can detour by using 14 mile Rd. or Drake NB to Walnut Lake Rd. EB to Orchard Lake Rd. SB and back to Maple. This project is scheduled until the end of July.
Livonia
Water main break impacting all lanes of Merriman near 5 Mile
Fraser
Closed due to a huge sink hole15 Mile Rd Both EB/WB between Hayes Rd and Hidden Pine Dr
This closure is until further notice. Please try another mile road instead.
Wayne County
Caution: Flooding on SB I-75 Chrysler ramp to I-75 Fisher