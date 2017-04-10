Metro Detroit traffic: Flooding in Wayne County, accident in Canton

Ann Marie LaFlamme
6:40 AM, Apr 10, 2017

(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:

Wayne County
Closed due to flooding
Edward N Hines Dr Both EB/WB between W Outer Dr and Ann Arbor Trl

Wayne County
Closed due to flooding
Edward N Hines Dr Both EB/WB between Stark Rd and Newburgh Rd

Canton
Accident
Shoulder blocked I-275 NB at US-12/Michigan Ave

 

