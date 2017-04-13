Metro Detroit woman charged in wild police chase back in court today

(WXYZ) - The woman facing charges in a wild police chase that took officers through the Hamtramck and Detroit area earlier this month is expected back in court today.

Valerie Margaret Mathews, 28 of Sterling Heights, is expected to appear for a probable cause hearing.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Mathews with fleeing and eluding third degree.

Police say Mathews started the chase when they were called to investigate a suspicious van in the area of Gable Street near Stockton in Detroit. She reportedly refused to pull over.

Chopper 7 caught the chase on camera as it was unfolding. Officers ending up tackling the driver to end the chase.