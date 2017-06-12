Michigan Boating Week celebrates the state's unparalleled boating opportunities

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites residents and visitors to The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites residents and visitors to celebrate the state's unparalleled boating opportunities and one of the best freshwater destinations in the world during Michigan Boating Week June 10-16. and one of the best freshwater destinations in the world during Michigan Boating Week June 10-16.

Michigan is home to an estimated 4 million boating enthusiasts and approximately 1 million registered boats and 300,000 nonregistered canoes and kayaks. In addition, recreational boating has an annual $7.4 billion impact and the boating industry provides nearly 59,000 jobs across the state.

The week-long celebration also includes a handful of events taking place in harbors across the state and live radio broadcasts that will feature DNR staff and other industry professionals.

Visit http://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-153-10365_10884---,00.html to learn more about Michigan boating, Michigan Boating Week, water safety and much more. In addition, the Michigan Harbors Guide is available for download and is designed to offer essential boating information and a list of locations and amenities offered at state harbors.