Michigan doctor accused in female genital mutilation case due in court for parental rights hearing

(WXYZ) - A metro Detroit doctor accused in the ongoing female genital mutilation case is due in court for a parental rights hearing today.



Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, is accused of performing illegal operations on two girls from Minnesota. The former Henry Ford Hospital emergency room doctor was arrested in April.

According to a criminal complaint, Nagarwala performed the procedure on girls ages six to eight years old at a medical clinic in Livonia.

Now Nagarwala and several others who were allegedly involved could have their children taken away.



According to the FBI, the procedure may have been performed on as many as 100 girls.