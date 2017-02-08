Michigan Humane Society Valentine Telethon at Channel 7, hosted by Alicia Smith is Thursday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane society is ready for its annual Valentine Telethon at Channel 7 to help save the lives of pets in need. Alicia Smith will host the event Thursday February 9th.

Alicia is an animal lover who pitches in every year to help the cause.

The Telethon, presented by Purina, will air Thursday in short segments throughout the day, from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Channel 7.

Funds raised by the Telethon are critical to helping MHS rescue and care for thousands of animals in great need.

The MHS Valentine Telethon will feature adoptable pets and stories that show how your support can make a lifesaving difference for area animals who are homeless, abused or neglected. The Michigan Humane Soecity receives no government funding and is not affiliated with any national humane organizations, relying instead on the generosity of its supporters to save more animal lives.

YOU CAN MAKE EARLY DONATIONS BY CALLING: 855-MHS-GIVE (647-4483) or you can donate online at michiganhumane.org.