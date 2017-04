(WXYZ) - Michigan native and ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, are getting a brand-new show on the DIY Network.

The show is called "Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger" and will follow the couple as they renovate their house outside of New York City.

They will have help from contractors and also friends and family, including Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Amy Robach and Lara Spencer.

"Along the way, Ben and Ginger face the unexpected set-backs and surprise expenses of the renovation, such as asbestos removal and unusable original flooring, with a can-do attitude and plenty of humor," the series description states.

It premieres Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on the DIY Network.