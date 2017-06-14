Michigan representatives express concern after shooting in Virginia

(WXYZ) - Representatives working on the state floor are reacting to the shooting in Virginia that targeted one of their own.



They are on edge after the Virginia baseball shooting.



They said a prayer today for those affected by the tragedy.

Many of them were close to Michigan Representative Mike Bishop who was there but not injured.



"So, we're shaken up this can happen to anyone and it can happen here it can happen in Washington but certainly it's one of those things where we constantly have to be aware and mindful of our surroundings," said Rep. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township.



While state representatives continue to do their job, upsets at town halls already have them keeping their eyes open.

"I just always remember the role that we’re public servants and at times we become targets for being a public servant,"Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond



Some hope this brings up the bigger issue…. guns.



"We have to have a greater restrictions. Certainly anyone that would go and do something of this magnitude has to have some type of a mental issue we need to have checks and balances in place to assess the mental capacity of those who would have a license to carry," Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit.



State representatives in the house say their main focus right now is the budget and they’ll continue to have extra eyes watching at their events…. but, they’ve got to get things done.