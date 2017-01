(WXYZ) - The Michigan Secretary of State computer systems are currently down, according to a tweet from the organization.

Right now, transactions can not be processed at branch offices or online. The Secretary of State notes that late fees will be waived for today as long as they are paid on Monday.

Please note: Due to an issue with the SOS computer system, transactions cannot currently be performed online or at offices. — MI Sec of State (@MichSoS) January 27, 2017

