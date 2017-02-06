Michigan State faculty vote on their favorite Super Bowl commercials

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - It's an annual tradition at Michigan State University. Each year the Department of Advertising and Public Relations faculty vote for their favorite Super Bowl commercials.

This year Honda is taking the top spot. "It stayed in front the whole game because it was simple and clean and people could relate to it, " says Robert Kolt, professor of practice. "Who doesn't have a yearbook story?"

Turbo Tax snapped up second place with its Humpty Dumpty spot.

Ads coming in third through 10th:

T-Mobile - operator

Ford - electric car

Skittles

Avocados from Mexico

Audi - women's ad

Coca-Cola - "America the Beautiful"

Bai

Kia Niro

“The unsuccessful ads are either too serious or too complicated for the event,” said Ross Chowles, professor of practice. “The ad has to be visual and easy to understand. That’s why Skittles works. It’s easy to understand. You get the joke.”

This year the Michigan State University faculty ranked ads in additional categories:

Brand strategy - Aflec, Ford, Audi, Buick

Production quality - Lexus, Weathertec

Socially responsible - Air B&B, Audi, Anheuser-Busch

Creativity - Honda CR-V, Turbo Tax, Lifewater

Most likely to make a sale - none

Ad with the greatest "cringe factor" - T-Mobile, Mr. Clean

To see more, click here.