Michigan State faculty vote on their favorite Super Bowl commercials

This year Honda is taking the top spot. "It stayed in front the whole game because it was simple and clean and people could relate to it, " says Robert Kolt, professor of practice. "Who doesn't have a yearbook story?"
Turbo Tax snapped up second place with its Humpty Dumpty spot.
Ads coming in third through 10th:
T-Mobile - operator
Ford - electric car
Skittles
Avocados from Mexico
Audi - women's ad
Coca-Cola - "America the Beautiful"
Bai
Kia Niro
“The unsuccessful ads are either too serious or too complicated for the event,” said Ross Chowles, professor of practice. “The ad has to be visual and easy to understand. That’s why Skittles works. It’s easy to understand. You get the joke.”
This year the Michigan State University faculty ranked ads in additional categories:
Brand strategy - Aflec, Ford, Audi, Buick
Production quality - Lexus, Weathertec
Socially responsible - Air B&B, Audi, Anheuser-Busch
Creativity - Honda CR-V, Turbo Tax, Lifewater
Most likely to make a sale - none
Ad with the greatest "cringe factor" - T-Mobile, Mr. Clean