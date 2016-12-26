Michigan State Police bomb squad responds after hand grenade found in Clinton Township

1:19 PM, Dec 26, 2016
4 hours ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan State Police bomb squad respnoded to a home in Clinton Township where a World War II hand grenade was found.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw tweeted out that they were heading to the home to recover the grenade just after noon.

Shortly after arriving, Shaw tweeted that the bomb squad was clear and the grenade was found to be inert.

