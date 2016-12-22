Michigan State Police changing back to campaign-style hats; Last worn in 1920s

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police are changing back to campaign-style hats in 2017 as part of the 100th anniversary.

According to Lt. Michael Shaw, there has been discussion about MSP switching back to the hats which were originally worn by MSP until the early 1920s.

Right now, MSP is only one of six state police agencies that do not wear campaign hats.

MSP held a vote to see if the enforcement members wanted to change for the 100th anniversary, and the vote passed.

It will be a black straw hat with a clear-coat protection. It has a tradition four-dent style with an extra stiff brim, and similar to the current hats, it includes a black braid, sergeants a silver braid and lieutenants and above a gold braid.

They will first be introduced on Dec. 22, 2016 with the graduation of the 131st trooper recruit school.