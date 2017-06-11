Michigan State Police investigate after man dies in Ecorse police custody

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police have launched an investigation after a man died while in Ecorse police custody on Saturday.

According to the family, 34-year-old Frank Porter had left rehab on Monday and started at a new job.

On Friday night, he went to a gas station and passed out in a parking lot. That's when a gas station employee called 911. His family says he may have been back on drugs at the time.

Ecorse police arrived and took him into custody on an existing warrant. He died the next day.

The family is wondering why officers didn't give Porter medical attention when they found him passed out in the car.