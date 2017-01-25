Michigan suspends medical license of former USA Gymnastics doctor accused of criminal sexual conduct

(WXYZ) - A former US Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician has had his license suspended by the state as he faces criminal sexual conduct charges.

Dr. Larry Nassar is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of thirteen.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says they suspended his license under a provision for when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.

Nassar is currently locked up in the Ingham County Jail on $1 million bond.