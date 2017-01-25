Michigan suspends medical license of former USA Gymnastics doctor accused of criminal sexual conduct

3:56 PM, Jan 25, 2017

Photo Courtesy: Michigan State University

Michigan State University
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A former US Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician has had his license suspended by the state as he faces criminal sexual conduct charges.

Dr. Larry Nassar is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of thirteen.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says they suspended his license under a provision for when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.

Nassar is currently locked up in the Ingham County Jail on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top