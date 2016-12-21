Michigan will be dealing with new laws as we ring in 2017.

(WXYZ) - In 2017 some of you will make more money, many of you will have to spend more and some of you will have additional ways to make the next 365 days less painful than the last.

It’s a new year and some new laws are going into effect.

There will be no more searching under the seats of your car for that extra 40 cents. On January first the minimum wage increases from $8.50 to $8.90 per hour.

But you’ll likely need every penny.

In 2017 you’ll be paying more at the pump, as the gas tax is increasing more than 7 cents.

Renewing your car registration will also cost you at least 20 percent more!

Owners of hybrids will be paying an additional $47 on top of the hike. Owners of electric vehicles will have to fork over a whopping $135 in addition to a 10% base rate increase.

Only those who renew early - before January 1st - get to pay the 2016 rates.

If the thought of handing over all that money is making you ill, 2017 special brownies and other marijuana edibles are legal. This law goes into effect today.

It’s good news for patients who don’t like smoking, but rely on the benefits of medical marijuana.

It’s also good news for patients who’ve been convicted for eating or drinking their medicine in the past. Their convictions could be overturned.

Also starting January 1st a license plate will no longer be needed to issue an Amber Alert, which mean some Amber Alerts will be able to be issued sooner - increasing the possibility of finding an abducted child much sooner too.