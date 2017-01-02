Michigan Works Career Center in Ferndale holding job workshops

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Works Career Center in Ferndale is holding some special events this week.



The first one is Tuesday. It's the "Network Your Way To Interview Success."



The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Ferndale office on East Nine Mile.



The next event is Wednesday, January 4. It is called the "Social Media And Personal Branding" workshop and it runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. too.



And the third workshop this week in Ferndale is Thursday. It's the "Mock Interviewing" session which also runs at the same time as the other workshops.



For this one, you must have attended the "Network Your Way To Interview Success" session Tuesday where you can register for more events.



You can sign up at the front desk of the Oakland County Michigan Works Office in Ferndale or you can call ahead: (248)586-8930.



Michigan Works! Career Center

713 E. 9 Mile Road

Ferndale, MI 48220