Michigan's Jabrill Peppers declares for the NFL Draft

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:11PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 3:44AM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
The junior finished fifth in Heisman voting this year and played in multiple positions for the Wolverines.
“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers told Sports Illustrated. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”
According to SI, Peppers made a decision while visiting family in New Jersey this weekend and told Harbaugh on Monday.
Peppers will be a top prospect in the draft, and finished 2016 with 66 tackles, three sacks and one interception on defense.
He also rushed 27 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns and had 310 return yards and one return touchdown.