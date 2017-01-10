Michigan's Jabrill Peppers declares for the NFL Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers has declared for the NFL Draft, according to the announcement made on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Peppers tweeted that he would like to thank Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh for the memories and preparation.

Thank you @UMichFootball -@CoachJim4UM for the memories & preparation. I'm declaring for the draft, forever GO BLUE! https://t.co/19aVtcFAtK — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 10, 2017

The junior finished fifth in Heisman voting this year and played in multiple positions for the Wolverines.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers told Sports Illustrated. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

According to SI, Peppers made a decision while visiting family in New Jersey this weekend and told Harbaugh on Monday.

Peppers will be a top prospect in the draft, and finished 2016 with 66 tackles, three sacks and one interception on defense.

He also rushed 27 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns and had 310 return yards and one return touchdown.