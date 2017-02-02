Michigan's largest refugee resettlement agency addresses travel ban

(WXYZ) - Michigan's largest refugee resettlement agency held a news conference in Troy on Thursday.

Samaritas addressed the executive order signed by President Trump implementing a temporary travel ban for refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries.

According to Samaritas, more than two dozen refugees from Syria and Iraq were set to arrive in Detroit this week.

Local refugees shared their stories concerning relatives whose travel was canceled due to the travel ban.

“We continue our mission-guided work of supporting vulnerable populations as best we can, including refugees

who are among the most vulnerable people in the world,” says Sam Beals, Samaritas CEO. “We believe right will

win in this scenario and we will eventually see refugees arrive on our shores, eager to attain the American Dream as we all are, and we will be there to welcome them when they come.”