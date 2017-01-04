Military Diet craze claims you'll drop 10 pounds in a week

(WXYZ) - Fast fix or too good to be true? Military Diet craze claims to help you 'drop a dress size in a WEEK' (but it's not for the faint-hearted.)

Another new fad diet is boasting you can lose up to 10 pounds in one week. It’s called “The Military Diet” but is it healthy or safe?



I see so many crazy new diets. And too many people fall for them. With “The Military Diet”, you follow a strict 3-day, low-calorie food plan where you eat around 1000 calories. The menu is pretty much set. You have healthy foods like tuna, grapefruit and broccoli. And you have not-so-healthy foods like hot dogs, saltine crackers and ice cream. After the 3 days, you can eat a normal diet for the next four days. Or stick to 1500 calories per day if you’re aiming to achieve the 10-pound loss.



This diet is likely going to make you feel hungry, grumpy and tired. It’s not sustainable for the long term. Hot dogs are not a healthy food choice to eat regularly.

You’ll need will-power to get through the 3-days. Strict diets deprive you of foods you like and can cut out major nutrients. This makes it more likely you’ll cheat, or worse yet, binge. Lastly, extreme diets can send your body into starvation mode, which makes it want to hold onto fat stores.



The majority of the time, temporary deprivation diets produce temporary results. Be your own health hero, focus on making healthy choices daily. Here are my prescriptions to help you lose extra pounds:



Partha’s RX

1. Reduce your portion size.

2. Fill half your plate with vegetables.

3. Drink at least 60 ounces of water a day.

4. Don’t eat while doing mindless activities.

5. Eliminate empty liquid calories in energy drinks and sodas.



This appears to be a gimmick. When you research it, no verbiage on the diet’s website links it to the military. There’s also no studies supporting the military diet. Most fad diets will not help you change your eating habits. And many of us need to do this if you want to lose weight and keep it off.