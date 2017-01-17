Millennials spending more on coffee than on saving for retirement?

(WXYZ) - Millennials may not be thinking about saving for retirement.

In fact, a new report suggest Millennials spend more money on coffee than they do investing in their future.

Coffee can be a treat to some and a necessity to others.

According to Acron'a Money Matters Report, out of nearly 2,000 millennials surveyed, 41% of them spent more money on coffee than investing in their retirement.

Financial advisors say it doesn't take a lot to save a lot for the future.

Jack Riashi of Bloom Asset Management explained, "Putting that into a 401K or putting it into a Roth IRA, where you invest the money and over a period of 30 or 40 years making 5% or 6%, that amount of money can grow."

We asked some coffee drinkers how much they spend on their cup of joe!

Kelly O'Neil is a Millennial coffee drinker and spends $10 a week.

She said, "I try to but sometimes it doesn't work that way."

22-year-old Paul Bell says he has a savings plan but he spends more than $40 a week at coffee shops.

That could be a savings of $2,000 a year.

"Probably to more important things like school, gas money, probably some into my savings," he said.

Financial advisors say it's best to enroll in your company's 401K and save at least 10% of your income in two different accounts, one for rainy days and one for retirement.

You don't have cut the java out altogether, make like a tea and add some green.

Riashi added, "If they know 10% of their income is going towards savings retirement, then they know how much they should be able to spend on coffee."

Financial advisors say it's never too early to start thinking about investing.

