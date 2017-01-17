Missing 66-year-old man suffers from dementia

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 66-year-old man who is believed to suffer from dementia.

Police say Felemori Sanogo called his family and told them he was lost in the area of Seven Mile and Haggerty in Livonia just after midnight on January 17.

He was supposed to wait for family, but when they arrived, he was gone.

Sanogo is described as 160 pounds, about 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown and white plaid sweater, black jeans and a tan baseball hat.

He is reportedly driving a 1998 Honda Accord with the license plate CPK2263.

If you have any information, please call police.