Mom accused of drunk driving, causing crash with her kids in car

(WXYZ) - A mother with two small children in her vehicle is accused of causing a fiery crash that sent her own kids, and a teen driving a second vehicle to the hospital.

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 28-year-old mother is believed to have caused the crash shortly after midnight in Oxford Township. The crash happened early Saturday morning.

It’s believed the mother’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Lapeer Road and crashed into a Dodge Durango that was being driven by a 19-year-old girl.

The impact of the crash flipped the truck, and caused it to start on fire. Two people who were nearby rushed into action and pulled the teenager from the burning vehicle.

The unidentified teen was rushed to a hospital in Lapeer and later airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where she is in critical condition.

The alleged drunk driver’s two children were also injured.

Her 7-year-old son was listed in critical condition at the same hospital in Royal Oak at last check. A 5-year-old daughter was listed in stable condition.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, but results have not yet been obtained.

A crash reconstruction unit is working to piece together the accident to explain how it happened.