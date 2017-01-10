Monopoly is changing up its Tokens, asking fans to vote

(WXYZ) - Most of us know the game of Monopoly. Build your corporate empire, and hope you don’t land on Boardwalk with hotels.

The game teaches a little bit about economics, banking and life. Utilities have to get paid. But to get into the new era of hashtags and emojis, Hasbro is looking to shake up the Monopoly world by changing its Tokens.

Hasbro is releasing an updated version of Monopoly in the fall, and has launched a worldwide Token Madness Vote on Tuesday.

"The MONOPOLY Token Madness Vote lets our passionate fans choose all eight tokens in the MONOPOLY game and no token - not even the Scottie dog -- is safe!" said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming. "Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new line up of tokens."

Fans can go to the website now to Jan. 31 and vote for eight new pieces they would like to see in the updated version of the game. Pieces include a hashtag, motorcycle, helicopter, camera, a turtle, emojis, fish and sliced bread. These are just to name a few.

Those voting get to go to the Monopoly Mansion and search around for the new Tokens and select up to eight. And for the ones who love the classic, don’t worry. There are still the shoe, classic race car, the Scottie dog, and top hat.

However, maybe this will lead to less arguments about who gets the thimble.