Monroe County man accused of abusing 9-month-old girl

IDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly abusing a baby he was taking care of.

According to police, 32-year-old Justin Charles Davis is charged with first degree child abuse for allegedly abusing the 9-month-old girl.

Deputies say they were dispatched to his home on a report that she was having difficulty breathing.

She was admitted to a hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injuries. Doctors who evaluated the child determined her injuries were consistent with child abuse.

He was arrested and after investigating, they found out he was caring for the child at the time but is not related to her.

Davis was arraigned on the charge and given a $500,000 cash bond. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail.